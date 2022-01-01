Chicken fried steaks in Tucumcari
Tucumcari restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Stone Ranch Steakhouse
208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.99
Hand-Battered, Deep Fried topped with White Pepper Gravy
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Del's Restaurant
1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.99
Hand breaded beef cutlet topped with peppered cream gravy.
|Mexican Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.98
our famous Chicken Fried Steak smothered with your choice sauce served with beans and rice.