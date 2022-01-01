Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Tucumcari

Tucumcari restaurants
Tucumcari restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
Hand-Battered, Deep Fried topped with White Pepper Gravy
More about Stone Ranch Steakhouse
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Del's Restaurant

1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$16.99
Hand breaded beef cutlet topped with peppered cream gravy.
Mexican Chicken Fried Steak$18.98
our famous Chicken Fried Steak smothered with your choice sauce served with beans and rice.
More about Del's Restaurant

