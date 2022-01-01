Chicken sandwiches in Tucumcari
Tucumcari restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Stone Ranch Steakhouse
208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Del's Restaurant
1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
A mouthwatering chicken breast served on our hand crafted hoagie bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado slices.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.49
served on our hoagie bun, served on our hoagie bun, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices.