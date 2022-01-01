Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Tucumcari

Tucumcari restaurants
Tucumcari restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Del's Restaurant

1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A mouthwatering chicken breast served on our hand crafted hoagie bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado slices.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
served on our hoagie bun, served on our hoagie bun, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices.
