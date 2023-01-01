Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Tucumcari

Tucumcari restaurants
Tucumcari restaurants that serve chili

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
French Fries topped with Beef Chili and shredded Cheddar Cheese
More about Stone Ranch Steakhouse
Kix on 66 - 1102 E Rt 66 Blvd

1102 E Rt 66 Blvd, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Green Chili Cheese Burger$12.99
Handheld Chili Relleno Burrito$7.99
NM Green Chili Burger$11.99
1/2 lb burger with green chili served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce.
More about Kix on 66 - 1102 E Rt 66 Blvd

