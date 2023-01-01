Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Tucumcari

Go
Tucumcari restaurants
Toast

Tucumcari restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of Chips & Salsa$4.98
More about Stone Ranch Steakhouse
Del's Restaurant image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Del's Restaurant

1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa ECT....$5.49
Chips And Salsa$5.99
Crispy chips and Del's famous salsa.
Chips, Salsa and Guera's White Queso$9.99
Creamy white queso with Hatch green chile. served with crispy chips and Del's famous salsa.
More about Del's Restaurant

Map

