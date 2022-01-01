Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Tucumcari

Tucumcari restaurants
Tucumcari restaurants that serve fajitas

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas Fajitas$16.99
Sizzling Beef, Chicken, Shrimp or a Combination of two, served with Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream. Three Homemade Warm Flour or Corn Tortillas
More about Stone Ranch Steakhouse
Del's Restaurant image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Del's Restaurant

1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Fajitas$12.99
Onions, peppers, your choice of sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo topped with two eggs your way & choice of sauce in the side served with tortillas
Single Meat Fajita$17.99
Garden Fresh Veggie Fajitas$15.99
More about Del's Restaurant

