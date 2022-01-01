Fajitas in Tucumcari
Tucumcari restaurants that serve fajitas
Stone Ranch Steakhouse
208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari
|Texas Fajitas
|$16.99
Sizzling Beef, Chicken, Shrimp or a Combination of two, served with Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream. Three Homemade Warm Flour or Corn Tortillas
Del's Restaurant
1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari
|Breakfast Fajitas
|$12.99
Onions, peppers, your choice of sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo topped with two eggs your way & choice of sauce in the side served with tortillas
|Single Meat Fajita
|$17.99
|Garden Fresh Veggie Fajitas
|$15.99