French toast in Tucumcari
Tucumcari restaurants that serve french toast
Del's Restaurant
1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari
|Ham & Cheese French Toast
|$9.99
Melted American cheese & ham between two rich and fluffy French toast
|Kids Pancake or French Toast
|$5.49
|Del's French Toast
|$8.99
three large slices of Texas Toast dipped in our cinnamon vanilla mixture cut in half choice of bacon or sausage
Kix on 66 - 1102 E Rt 66 Blvd
1102 E Rt 66 Blvd, Tucumcari
|French Toast Platter
|$10.99
2 slices of thick cut Tx toast dipped in homemade French vanilla batter dusted with powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs cooked to order & choice of meat: Bacon, ham, homemade sausage or chorizo