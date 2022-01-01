Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Tucumcari

Go
Tucumcari restaurants
Toast

Tucumcari restaurants that serve pies

Consumer pic

 

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Stone Ranch Pie$6.99
More about Stone Ranch Steakhouse
Del's Restaurant image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Del's Restaurant

1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Pie$6.99
Apple Pie$7.49
Chocolate Pie$6.99
More about Del's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucumcari

Fajitas

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Fish Tacos

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Map

More near Tucumcari to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (928 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston