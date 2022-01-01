Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Tucumcari

Tucumcari restaurants
Tucumcari restaurants that serve quesadillas

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Border Town Quesadilla$10.99
Muenster and Cheddar Cheeses perfectly melted in a Homemade Flour
Tortilla, Garnished with Guacamole, Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Stone Ranch Steakhouse
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Del's Restaurant

1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
Quesadilla$15.99
Steak or chicken with green chile, tomato and jack cheese. served with sour cream.
Hatch Quesadilla$11.99
A toasty grilled flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, hatch green chile and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage or chorizo served with sour cream and salsa
More about Del's Restaurant
