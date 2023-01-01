Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Tucumcari

Go
Tucumcari restaurants
Toast

Tucumcari restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

 

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
More about Stone Ranch Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Kix on 66 - 1102 E Rt 66 Blvd

1102 E Rt 66 Blvd, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
side of sweet potato fries$2.89
More about Kix on 66 - 1102 E Rt 66 Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucumcari

Nachos

Fajitas

Cheesecake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Hash Browns

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Map

More near Tucumcari to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1020 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston