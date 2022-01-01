Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Tucumcari

Tucumcari restaurants
Tucumcari restaurants that serve tacos

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish'in Hole Tacos$14.49
Fresh Marinated Grilled Maui, Pineapple Slaw, Fresh Lemon, Cilantro Cream on Homemade Flour Tortillas (3) (One Fix-in)
More about Stone Ranch Steakhouse
Del's Restaurant image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Del's Restaurant

1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Tacos$15.99
Shredded Brisket with pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Grilled shrimp topped with pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.
Taco Salad$14.49
Beef or chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives and guacamole served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
More about Del's Restaurant

