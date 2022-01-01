Tacos in Tucumcari
Tucumcari restaurants that serve tacos
More about Stone Ranch Steakhouse
Stone Ranch Steakhouse
208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari
|Fish'in Hole Tacos
|$14.49
Fresh Marinated Grilled Maui, Pineapple Slaw, Fresh Lemon, Cilantro Cream on Homemade Flour Tortillas (3) (One Fix-in)
More about Del's Restaurant
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Del's Restaurant
1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari
|Brisket Tacos
|$15.99
Shredded Brisket with pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Grilled shrimp topped with pico, cabbage, cilantro and lime served with beans and rice.
|Taco Salad
|$14.49
Beef or chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives and guacamole served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.