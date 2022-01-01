Tuerta
CRAFT SANDWICHES, SALADS AND SOUPS MADE WITH LOCAL AND SEASONAL INGREDIENTS. VEGAN AND GF OPTIONS! SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE THAT LIKES COOL THINGS
SANDWICHES
317 Central Ave NW
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
317 Central Ave NW
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
ONI
Online ordering WED-SAT 11:30AM-6:45PM. No phone orders accepted. Indoor/Patio dining: WED & THUR 11:30AM-8PM, FRI & SAT 11:30AM-9PM.
BRIXENS
We are obsessed with delighting our guests!
Foodtopia Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Safe House Distilling Co.
Come in and enjoy!