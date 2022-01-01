Go
Tuerta

CRAFT SANDWICHES, SALADS AND SOUPS MADE WITH LOCAL AND SEASONAL INGREDIENTS. VEGAN AND GF OPTIONS! SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE THAT LIKES COOL THINGS

SANDWICHES

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)

Popular Items

Mariachi Ruffle Chile Relleno Sandwich (v)
Chile Relleno, Cashew Cheese, Red Chile, Vegan Sour Cream, Lettuce
Miso-Ginger Cabbage Salad (v)$2.00
Horseradish Potato Salad$2.00
Roasted Squash & Spinach Salad (v)
Roasted Delicata, Cabbage, Pickled Cranberries, Almonds, Maple-Balsamic
Landry Killed A Man Brisket Sandwich
Apple-Braised Brisket, Green Chile, Apple Pico, Arugula, Smoky Sauce
Beet & Kale Salad (v)
Chard, Roasted Beets, Apple Pico, Candied Pecans, Dijon Vinaigrette
Bahn Mi Tofu OR Chicken Sandwich
Fried Tofu OR Roasted Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Herb Salad, Sriracha Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

317 Central Ave NW

Albuquerque NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

