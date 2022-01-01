Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos

Go
We offer Southern California inspired street tacos, grilled burritos and more. Come in and see why Tuesdays is more than just your typical Mexican restaurant.

3001 A Williams Rd

Popular Items

Elote$5.25
Roasted ear of corn, topped with our signature crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro and a lime wedge.
Chips and Salsa$2.25
Steak Burrito$8.75
12" flour tortilla, rice, beans, shredded cheese, grilled steak and pico de gallo
Chicken Burrito$8.00
Grilled chicken, rice, beans, shredded chese and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla and grilled.
Carnitas Taco$3.25
carnitas on a 6" corn tortilla with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (For safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)
Steak Taco$4.25
grilled marinated steak with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime (for safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)
Soda/Tea$2.50
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled chicken, shredded cheese and pico de gallo grilled and served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Taco$3.25
grilled chicken in a 6" corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (for safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)
El Jefe$12.00
Three tacos with chicken, steak or pork (one meat only) topped with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (For safe travels, order pico on the side)
Served with rice and beans.
Location

3001 A Williams Rd

Columbus GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
