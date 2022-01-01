Go
Tug Hill Hook & Ladder

Popular Items

Cheese Curd$7.00
Choose between regular or spicy cheese curd served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
Jalapeno Poppers$7.00
Homemade Poppers served with Ranch
Bavarian Pretzels$8.00
Pretzels Served with Honey Mustard and Queso
Breaded Cauliflower$7.00
Breaded Cauliflower served with Ranch
1/2 FF$2.50
Choice of battered or Fresh Cut
See full menu

Location

6253 Salmon River

Lowville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
