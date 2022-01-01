Tuk Tuk Boom

Go
4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Poke Bowl$12.50
sushi rice, avocado, spicy tuna, salmon, edamame, carrot, red onion, seaweed salad, sesame; kabayaki sauce & tuk tuk sauce
Coconut Soup Cup$6.00
coconut soup, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro
Crab Angels$7.00
crispy wontons, crab and cream cheese filling; sweet sour sauce
Pad Thai$12.75
rice noodle, chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage, green onion, peanut, lime  
Cashew Chicken$11.00
chicken, bok choy, banana pepper, red bell pepper, onion, cashew, scallions, lime
Side Pink Sauce$0.50
Brussels$8.50
crispy brussels, cabbage, peanuts, cilantro
Spring Rolls$6.50
cabbage, carrots, vermicelli noodle; sweet sour sauce
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
rice, egg, onion, scallions, cilantro 
Spicy Beef Noodle$14.00
rice noodle, beef, egg, tomato, broccoli, onion, green beans, thai basil
Location

Jackson MS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
