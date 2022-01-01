Tula Flavor
Come in and enjoy!
244 Washington St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
244 Washington St
Lynn MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Estefani's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
When you buy Land of a Thousand Hills in Lynn, you are receiving coffee that is 100% Arabica, fairly traded, and roasted fresh. Your excellent morning cup is offering hope to developing coffee communities and to local homeless youth with each purchase. Drink Coffee. Do Good.®
Enzo's Pizzeria
Thank You for taking the interest in Enzo's Pizzeria. We are here to serve great quality and fresh food. Due to product availability and pricing the prices have changed, but our menu continues to have many options that can be modified to your liking. We are making our dough fresh and daily. We are located on 129 Oxford Street in Lynn.
Ambience is friendly there is on-street parking. WE ARE OFFERING TAKE-OUT, CURBSIDE PICK -UP AND DELIVERY ($4 fee with a minimum of $15 order)
Hope to see you soon.
The Lazy LLama Cafe
Your local specialty coffee shop that also offers a variety of food and pastry. Along with an array of fresh pressed juices and bottled drinks for our non-coffee drinkers.