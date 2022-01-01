Tulare restaurants you'll love
BurgerIM
1661 Retherford St, Tulare
|Popular items
|Duo
|$6.99
|Family Box
|$39.99
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
Krave CA
1299 E. Prosperity ave, Tulare
|Popular items
|Spam Musubi
|$6.00
(2pcs) Spam musubi is a popular snack lunch food composed of a slice of grilled Spam sandwiched, top of a block of rice wrapped together with nori in the tradition of Japanese omusubi
|Miso Ramen
|$14.00
Red & White miso flavor: Choice of One Protein Meat, or add additional, Each bowl served with Corn, green onion, Spinach, Dry Mushroom, soft boil egg, dry garlic and onion
|Spicy Ramen
|$14.00
Togarashi flavors: Choose one protein meat, Each bowl served with soft boil egg, corn, green onion, dry mushroom, spinach, churchy garlic, churchy onion (Adding extra protein meats, noodles, and eggs will be additional
Braised
2255 E Tulare Ave ,, Tulare
|Popular items
|Half Dome Bowl
Super grain mix, citrus vinaigrette, fruit salsa, shredded rainbow carrot, orange, crispy bacon, micro sprouts, crispy onions.
|Cali Chicken Club
|$14.50
Chicken breast, tomatoes confit, arugula, avocado aioli, Swiss cheese, and bacon on sourdough bread.
|Tex-Mex Bowl
Braised four bean mix, grilled elote salsa, chipotle and avocado aioli, braised pickled onions, fresh cabbage, sour cream, cotija.
Top O' The Morn Farms
1421 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare
Braised Kitchen
1323 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare