Tulare restaurants you'll love

Tulare restaurants
Toast
  • Tulare

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Tulare restaurants

BurgerIM image

SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

1661 Retherford St, Tulare

Avg 4.1 (114 reviews)
Duo$6.99
Family Box$39.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Krave CA image

 

Krave CA

1299 E. Prosperity ave, Tulare

No reviews yet
Spam Musubi$6.00
(2pcs) Spam musubi is a popular snack lunch food composed of a slice of grilled Spam sandwiched, top of a block of rice wrapped together with nori in the tradition of Japanese omusubi
Miso Ramen$14.00
Red & White miso flavor: Choice of One Protein Meat, or add additional, Each bowl served with Corn, green onion, Spinach, Dry Mushroom, soft boil egg, dry garlic and onion
Spicy Ramen$14.00
Togarashi flavors: Choose one protein meat, Each bowl served with soft boil egg, corn, green onion, dry mushroom, spinach, churchy garlic, churchy onion (Adding extra protein meats, noodles, and eggs will be additional
Braised image

 

Braised

2255 E Tulare Ave ,, Tulare

No reviews yet
Half Dome Bowl
Super grain mix, citrus vinaigrette, fruit salsa, shredded rainbow carrot, orange, crispy bacon, micro sprouts, crispy onions.
Cali Chicken Club$14.50
Chicken breast, tomatoes confit, arugula, avocado aioli, Swiss cheese, and bacon on sourdough bread.
Tex-Mex Bowl
Braised four bean mix, grilled elote salsa, chipotle and avocado aioli, braised pickled onions, fresh cabbage, sour cream, cotija.
Drunk Donkey Bar & Grill image

 

Drunk Donkey Bar & Grill

1687 Hillman St, Tulare

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
Top O' The Morn Farms image

 

Top O' The Morn Farms

1421 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Braised Kitchen

1323 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare

No reviews yet
