Chicken noodles in Tulare

Tulare restaurants
Tulare restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Korean Chili - Tulare Target Shopping Mall

2089 East Prosperity Avenue, Tulare

TakeoutDelivery
Fire Noodles with Spicy Chicken$14.50
This is the spiciest menu at Korean Chili. Frankly speaking, We don't recommend this. Super Spicy ramyun noodle with spicy chicken. No broth. Super spicy But really addictive. If you don’t want the extreme adventure,
Let’s do the sauce on the side or Cream Carbonara Flavor. And we will prepare a to-go cup of iced water for you.
Asian Grill - 2169 East Prosperity Avenue

2169 East Prosperity Avenue, Tulare

TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Noodles Chicken$18.50
Japanese noodles with Chicken in Pork based soup served with mixed Vegetables, Jalapeno and Dumplings
