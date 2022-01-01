Tullahoma restaurants you'll love

Must-try Tullahoma restaurants

THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE image

 

THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE

106 North Anderson Street, Tullahoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditonal Rueben$9.75
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on thick sliced marble rye
Celtic Club$9.75
hickory smoked turkey, smoked ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Hellman’s real mayo, and brown mustard on ciabatta
Ham & Cheddar w/ Pesto$8.50
smoked ham, sharp cheddar, and basil pesto on ciabatta
More about THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE
one22west image

 

one22west

122 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about one22west
Restaurant banner

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que

112 N ANDERSON ST, Tullahoma

Avg 4.9 (117 reviews)
Takeout
More about Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que
