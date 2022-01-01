Chicken salad in Tullahoma
Tullahoma restaurants that serve chicken salad
Emil's Bistro & Lounge
210 E Lincoln St, Tullahoma
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$15.00
melted Swiss cheese, served on toasted English muffin
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE
106 North Anderson Street, Tullahoma
|Chicken Salad on European White Bread
|$8.00
Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on our soft European, high crowned white bread.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.50
Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on your choice of spinach wrap, or sun-dried tomato and basil wrap.
|Chicken Salad On Salad
|$7.00
our house fruited chicken salad with walnuts on a bed of baby mix greens.