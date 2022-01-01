Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Tullahoma

Tullahoma restaurants that serve chicken salad

Emil's Bistro & Lounge

210 E Lincoln St, Tullahoma

Chicken Salad Melt$15.00
melted Swiss cheese, served on toasted English muffin
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE

106 North Anderson Street, Tullahoma

Chicken Salad on European White Bread$8.00
Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on our soft European, high crowned white bread.
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.50
Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on your choice of spinach wrap, or sun-dried tomato and basil wrap.
Chicken Salad On Salad$7.00
our house fruited chicken salad with walnuts on a bed of baby mix greens.
