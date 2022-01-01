Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Tullahoma
/
Tullahoma
/
Fish And Chips
Tullahoma restaurants that serve fish and chips
Emil's Bistro & Lounge
210 E Lincoln St, Tullahoma
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$16.00
buttermilk fried fish with French fries and choice of sauce
More about Emil's Bistro & Lounge
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE
106 North Anderson Street, Tullahoma
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$11.95
More about THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE
