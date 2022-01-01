Tullulah's
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
12 Fourth Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12 Fourth Ave
Bay Shore NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Toast Coffeehouse
Toast Coffeehouse is an innovative breakfast and lunch eatery with an artistic vibe located in Bay Shore.
Toast Coffeehouse is an excellent place to dine for both the relaxed, elegant, & funky.
Bango Bowls
Healthy Shouldn't Taste This Good!!
Rock City Dogs
Eat.Drink.Rock
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
You Deserve Great Pizza