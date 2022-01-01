Tulsa restaurants you'll love
Tulsa's top cuisines
Must-try Tulsa restaurants
SALADS
Lowood
817 E 3rd, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta
|$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
|Kale & Candied Walnut Salad
|$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
|Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon
|$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
207 E Archer St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|S 6pm - 8pm
|$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
|F 7pm - 9pm
|$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
|T 7:35pm - 10pm
|$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
MRM - Chicken and The Wolf
1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|3 Tenders
|$10.00
|Nashville
|$10.50
|OG
|$10.50
SOCIETY
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Shroom
|$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
|Chopped
|$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
|Okie
|$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
Kitchen 66 Food Truck
1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Catfish Dinner
|$15.00
Meals Include 2 Sides & Honey Pupps
|Wing Dinner
|$13.00
Meals Include 2 Sides & Honey Pupps
|Catfish and Shrimp
|$15.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Tropical Kale
|$7.00
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
|Beauty and the Beets
|$8.50
beets, granny smith apple, carrot, orange, kale, ginger
|Anti-Inflammatory Shot
|$3.00
ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Samosas 4pc
|$7.45
homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
|Qeema Samosas
|$7.45
homemade crispy triangular shaped pastries stuffed with our Desi spiced ground beef, peas, and fresh cilantro. Served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
|Tikka Masala Chicken
|$10.45
This is our Customer Favorite! Marinated chicken breast cut into cubes and sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
WRAPS
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Three Meat Saffron Combo Platter
|$21.00
Please select 3 ~different~ meats for this combo
|Gyro Supreme
|$12.00
|Mediterranean Salad
|$10.00
Topeca Vast
110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.75
|Banana Walnut Muffin
|$2.75
|Coffee
|$3.00
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|20" Demarco of Brooklyn
|$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
|Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken
|$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|STG Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Ando Signature Salad
|$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
|Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots
|$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
Zasa's
10025 S Memorial Dr Suite B, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$5.95
Three Huge Baked Knots with garlic butter, romano, and parsley
|Meaty Madness
|$19.95
Topped with pepperoni, salami, ham, and sausage
|Zasa Pizza Rolls
|$8.95
Four Huge "Not Totinos" Pizza Rolls. Filled with ricotta, pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara
Open Container Bar
1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
House dill pickles battered and fried served with ranch
|Traditional
|$8.00
naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce
|Humming Bird
|$10.00
tossed in asian pao sauce, spicy slaw, dill pickle, spicy aioli
Hodges Bend Tulsa
823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
|Duck
|$12.00
|Blueberry Scone
|$5.00
Juniper Restaurant
324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Grilled Beef Tenderloin
|$48.00
Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace
|Crab Cakes
|$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Root Vegetable Relish
|Large Apple & Farro Salad
|$13.00
Cider Vinaigrette, Walnuts, Kale, Goat Cheese
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour!
~Gluten Free
~Vegan
|Puffy Tacos
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of beef, pork, free range chicken or black beans & sweet potatoes - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca.
|Veggie/Vegan Taco Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, black beans, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan aioli, and Beyond Beef served in a house made taco salad shell.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Vegan
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.95
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.95
|Garlic Knots
|$11.95
SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Roppongi
601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Tofu Spring Rolls
|$4.99
Tofu, cabbage, kale, carrots, daikon and rice noodles in rice wrapper served with peanut sauce.
|Steak Ramen
|$11.99
Shoyu broth, all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitakes, soft-cooked free-range egg, red bell peppers & micro greens.
|Steak Skewers
|$7.99
Grilled all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitake mushrooms & sesame seeds.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Popular items
|Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos
|$10.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh, smoked pork shoulder, and our Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket, in corn tortillas topped with avocado slaw, cotija cheese, radish, & jalapeno.
|Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$11.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket & House pastrami on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
|Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken
|$11.95
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
Waffle That!
5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Chicken & Fries
|$11.99
Chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
|Nutella Waffle
|$9.99
Waffle topped with your choice of two fruits & whipped cream
|Cookie Butter Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
Waffle topped with cookie butter spread, 3 chicken strips, strawberries, & whipped cream
Stonehorse Market
1748 Utica Square, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, crispy garlic bread crumbs, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.75
Your choice of oven roasted turkey or honey maple turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion confit and yellow mustard on potato bread
|Southwest Avocado Wrap
|$10.00
Vegetarian wrap
pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black bean spread in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Chipotle Chicken can always be added for an additional charge.
Crushed Red - Cherry Street
1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Regular Health Nut
|$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
|Regular Cowpoke
|$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
|Regular BYO Salad
|$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
Bodhi's Bowl
1124 S Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Falafelopolis
|$10.75
Crispy house-made falafel balls served on a bed of Mediterranean rice with sweet ginger spinach, sumac vinaigrette salad, crumbled feta cheese, cucumber tzatziki, & sweet pickled red onion.
|Poutine
|$8.75
Our Canadian legend of a bowl features crispy french fries, rich brown gravy, and Wisconsin cheese curds! Get some steak or buffalo chicken on it and you're set! (pictured with steak)
|Chakra Chana
|$10.75
Fresh Chickpea curry made with our in-house masala blend served on a bed of coconut rice with ginger spinach salad, vegetable sambar, pineapple salsa, and fresh cilantro.
Sandos
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Popular items
|Vegan Charcuterie Platter
|$65.00
48 hour notice required
|Hooligans Hero (V)
|$14.00
Crooked pastrami, ham, pepperoni and provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette, Italian herb shake, baguette
|McSando (V)
|$8.00
Just egg, impossible sausage, and vegan cheese on top of a vegan English muffin with chipotle aioli. Comes with a coffee or bottle of water.
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Basic Breakfast
|$9.25
2 Eggs as you like, potatoes, choice of meat, & whole wheat toast
|Egg Salad
|$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
|Original Grilled Cheese
|$8.25
tomato + onion on wheat bread
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|Popular items
|12 oz. Prime Filet
|$55.00
Served a la carte.
|Prhyme Meatloaf for 2
|$45.00
Homestyle meatloaf made with USDA Prime beef, PRHYME steak sauce
|Asparagus
|$13.00
Lightly sauteed, served with shaved Parmesan
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fish Daddy's
10624 E 71st, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Cedar Planked Salmon
|$15.95
Salmon grilled on a cedar plank, fresh pineapple salsa, bourbon glaze drizzle
|Cornmeal Catfish
|$11.95
Catfish fillets dusted with seasoned cornmeal
|Catfish + Shrimp
|$11.95
Fish Daddy's original - grilled, blackened, or fried
Saturn Room
209 North Boulder, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Save The Saturn T (Dark Grey)
|$20.00
|Save The Saturn Tank (Pink)
|$20.00
|Save The Saturn T (Cream)
|$20.00
SOCIETY
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Blue
|$10.00
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
|Classic
|$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
Inheritance Juicery
6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Colden Driller
|$10.00
apple, grapefruit, lemon, ginger.
*Please allow 30 minutes for completion of 67oz juice.
|Power Greens
|$10.00
apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach, kale
*Please allow 30 minutes for completion of 67oz juice.
|Birthday Cake
|$11.00
coconut mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, coconut cream, vanilla protein powder, raw sprouted cashew butter, blue spirulina