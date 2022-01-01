Tulsa restaurants you'll love

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tulsa

Tulsa's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Tulsa restaurants

Lowood image

SALADS

Lowood

817 E 3rd, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
Kale & Candied Walnut Salad$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
More about Lowood
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe image

 

Shuffles: Board Game Cafe

207 E Archer St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
S 6pm - 8pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
F 7pm - 9pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
T 7:35pm - 10pm$6.00
1 pass per guest. Covers game pass and secures your reservation for this time slot. Non Refundable.
More about Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
MRM - Chicken and The Wolf image

 

MRM - Chicken and The Wolf

1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Tenders$10.00
Nashville$10.50
OG$10.50
More about MRM - Chicken and The Wolf
SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shroom$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
Chopped$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
Okie$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
More about SOCIETY
Kitchen 66 Food Truck image

 

Kitchen 66 Food Truck

1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Dinner$15.00
Meals Include 2 Sides & Honey Pupps
Wing Dinner$13.00
Meals Include 2 Sides & Honey Pupps
Catfish and Shrimp$15.00
More about Kitchen 66 Food Truck
Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tropical Kale$7.00
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
Beauty and the Beets$8.50
beets, granny smith apple, carrot, orange, kale, ginger
Anti-Inflammatory Shot$3.00
ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
Desi Wok image

 

Desi Wok

3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Samosas 4pc$7.45
homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
Qeema Samosas$7.45
homemade crispy triangular shaped pastries stuffed with our Desi spiced ground beef, peas, and fresh cilantro. Served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
Tikka Masala Chicken$10.45
This is our Customer Favorite! Marinated chicken breast cut into cubes and sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
More about Desi Wok
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine image

WRAPS

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Meat Saffron Combo Platter$21.00
Please select 3 ~different~ meats for this combo
Gyro Supreme$12.00
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
More about Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Topeca Vast image

 

Topeca Vast

110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chocolate$2.75
Banana Walnut Muffin$2.75
Coffee$3.00
More about Topeca Vast
Andolini's image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
20" Demarco of Brooklyn$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
Caesar Salad$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
More about Andolini's
Andolini's image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STG Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Ando Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
More about Andolini's
Zasa's image

 

Zasa's

10025 S Memorial Dr Suite B, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$5.95
Three Huge Baked Knots with garlic butter, romano, and parsley
Meaty Madness$19.95
Topped with pepperoni, salami, ham, and sausage
Zasa Pizza Rolls$8.95
Four Huge "Not Totinos" Pizza Rolls. Filled with ricotta, pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara
More about Zasa's
Open Container Bar image

 

Open Container Bar

1229 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.00
House dill pickles battered and fried served with ranch
Traditional$8.00
naked or tossed in a sauce or rub and served with a dippin sauce
Humming Bird$10.00
tossed in asian pao sauce, spicy slaw, dill pickle, spicy aioli
More about Open Container Bar
Hodges Bend Tulsa image

 

Hodges Bend Tulsa

823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Duck$12.00
Blueberry Scone$5.00
More about Hodges Bend Tulsa
Juniper Restaurant image

 

Juniper Restaurant

324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Beef Tenderloin$48.00
Roasted Mushroom, Herbed Potato Frites, Veal Demi-Glace
Crab Cakes$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon & Sage Aioli, Root Vegetable Relish
Large Apple & Farro Salad$13.00
Cider Vinaigrette, Walnuts, Kale, Goat Cheese
More about Juniper Restaurant
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour!
~Gluten Free
~Vegan
Puffy Tacos
2 house made puffy flour tortilla shells stuffed with your choice of beef, pork, free range chicken or black beans & sweet potatoes - topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & crema fresca.
Veggie/Vegan Taco Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, black beans, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan aioli, and Beyond Beef served in a house made taco salad shell.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Vegan
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$19.95
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Garlic Knots$11.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
Roppongi image

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Roppongi

601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu Spring Rolls$4.99
Tofu, cabbage, kale, carrots, daikon and rice noodles in rice wrapper served with peanut sauce.
Steak Ramen$11.99
Shoyu broth, all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitakes, soft-cooked free-range egg, red bell peppers & micro greens.
Steak Skewers$7.99
Grilled all-natural flank steak, marinated shiitake mushrooms & sesame seeds.
More about Roppongi
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos$10.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh, smoked pork shoulder, and our Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket, in corn tortillas topped with avocado slaw, cotija cheese, radish, & jalapeno.
Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket & House pastrami on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken$11.95
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
Waffle That! image

 

Waffle That!

5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Fries$11.99
Chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
Nutella Waffle$9.99
Waffle topped with your choice of two fruits & whipped cream
Cookie Butter Chicken & Waffles$14.99
Waffle topped with cookie butter spread, 3 chicken strips, strawberries, & whipped cream
More about Waffle That!
Stonehorse Market image

 

Stonehorse Market

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, crispy garlic bread crumbs, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Turkey Sandwich$7.75
Your choice of oven roasted turkey or honey maple turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion confit and yellow mustard on potato bread
Southwest Avocado Wrap$10.00
Vegetarian wrap
pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black bean spread in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Chipotle Chicken can always be added for an additional charge.
More about Stonehorse Market
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image

 

Crushed Red - Cherry Street

1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Cowpoke$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Crushed Red - Cherry Street
Bodhi's Bowl image

 

Bodhi's Bowl

1124 S Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafelopolis$10.75
Crispy house-made falafel balls served on a bed of Mediterranean rice with sweet ginger spinach, sumac vinaigrette salad, crumbled feta cheese, cucumber tzatziki, & sweet pickled red onion.
Poutine$8.75
Our Canadian legend of a bowl features crispy french fries, rich brown gravy, and Wisconsin cheese curds! Get some steak or buffalo chicken on it and you're set! (pictured with steak)
Chakra Chana$10.75
Fresh Chickpea curry made with our in-house masala blend served on a bed of coconut rice with ginger spinach salad, vegetable sambar, pineapple salsa, and fresh cilantro.
More about Bodhi's Bowl
Sandos image

 

Sandos

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Charcuterie Platter$65.00
48 hour notice required
Hooligans Hero (V)$14.00
Crooked pastrami, ham, pepperoni and provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette, Italian herb shake, baguette
McSando (V)$8.00
Just egg, impossible sausage, and vegan cheese on top of a vegan English muffin with chipotle aioli. Comes with a coffee or bottle of water.
More about Sandos
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basic Breakfast$9.25
2 Eggs as you like, potatoes, choice of meat, & whole wheat toast
Egg Salad$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
Original Grilled Cheese$8.25
tomato + onion on wheat bread
More about Queenies
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse image

 

Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 oz. Prime Filet$55.00
Served a la carte.
Prhyme Meatloaf for 2$45.00
Homestyle meatloaf made with USDA Prime beef, PRHYME steak sauce
Asparagus$13.00
Lightly sauteed, served with shaved Parmesan
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Fish Daddy's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fish Daddy's

10624 E 71st, Tulsa

Avg 3.5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cedar Planked Salmon$15.95
Salmon grilled on a cedar plank, fresh pineapple salsa, bourbon glaze drizzle
Cornmeal Catfish$11.95
Catfish fillets dusted with seasoned cornmeal
Catfish + Shrimp$11.95
Fish Daddy's original - grilled, blackened, or fried
More about Fish Daddy's
Saturn Room image

 

Saturn Room

209 North Boulder, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Save The Saturn T (Dark Grey)$20.00
Save The Saturn Tank (Pink)$20.00
Save The Saturn T (Cream)$20.00
More about Saturn Room
SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blue$10.00
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Classic$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
More about SOCIETY
Inheritance Juicery image

 

Inheritance Juicery

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Colden Driller$10.00
apple, grapefruit, lemon, ginger.
*Please allow 30 minutes for completion of 67oz juice.
Power Greens$10.00
apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach, kale
*Please allow 30 minutes for completion of 67oz juice.
Birthday Cake$11.00
coconut mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, coconut cream, vanilla protein powder, raw sprouted cashew butter, blue spirulina
More about Inheritance Juicery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tulsa

Tacos

Cookies

Waffles

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Burritos

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Stillwater

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston