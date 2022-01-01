Tulsa breakfast spots you'll love

Toast
  • Tulsa
  • Breakfast & Brunch

Must-try breakfast spots in Tulsa

SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shroom$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
Chopped$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
Okie$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tropical Kale$7.00
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
Beauty and the Beets$8.50
beets, granny smith apple, carrot, orange, kale, ginger
Anti-Inflammatory Shot$3.00
ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.
Waffle That! image

 

Waffle That!

5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Fries$11.99
Chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
Nutella Waffle$9.99
Waffle topped with your choice of two fruits & whipped cream
Cookie Butter Chicken & Waffles$14.99
Waffle topped with cookie butter spread, 3 chicken strips, strawberries, & whipped cream
SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blue$10.00
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Classic$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
Cherry Street Kitchen image

 

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Humboldt$12.50
Kilkenny Irish Pub image

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Butter Slip$12.00
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound
of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and
served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce,
tomato and onion.
Potato Soup$5.00
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.
Pretzels$10.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Catfish
Crispy cornmeal breading, traditional or Cajun, with jalapeño hush puppies
Home style Chicken and Dumplings$10.99
Good old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, made fresh daily
Chicken Fried Steak
“The country favorite” buttermilk dipped, hand battered and crispy fried, covered with scratch- prepared cream gravy
Shiloh's Downtown image

 

Shiloh's Downtown

424 S Main Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Eggs$2.49
Restaurant banner

 

Topeca Philcade

507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee$3.00
Hot Chocolate/ Steamer$2.75
Latte$3.70
