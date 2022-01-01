Tulsa breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Tulsa
SOCIETY
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Shroom
|$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
|Chopped
|$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
|Okie
|$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Tropical Kale
|$7.00
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
|Beauty and the Beets
|$8.50
beets, granny smith apple, carrot, orange, kale, ginger
|Anti-Inflammatory Shot
|$3.00
ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.
Waffle That!
5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Chicken & Fries
|$11.99
Chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
|Nutella Waffle
|$9.99
Waffle topped with your choice of two fruits & whipped cream
|Cookie Butter Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
Waffle topped with cookie butter spread, 3 chicken strips, strawberries, & whipped cream
SOCIETY
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Blue
|$10.00
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
|Classic
|$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
Cherry Street Kitchen
111 W Fifth St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Humboldt
|$12.50
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|1/2 Butter Slip
|$12.00
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound
of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and
served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce,
tomato and onion.
|Potato Soup
|$5.00
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.
|Pretzels
|$10.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
Delta Cafe
4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA
|Popular items
|Fried Catfish
Crispy cornmeal breading, traditional or Cajun, with jalapeño hush puppies
|Home style Chicken and Dumplings
|$10.99
Good old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, made fresh daily
|Chicken Fried Steak
“The country favorite” buttermilk dipped, hand battered and crispy fried, covered with scratch- prepared cream gravy