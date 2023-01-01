Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tulsa cafés you'll love

Tulsa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tulsa
  • /
  • Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Must-try cafés in Tulsa

Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate$0.00
almond mylk, banana, chocolate protein, raw sprouted almond butter, cacao powder
Thunder Up$0.00
juiced apple, juiced orange, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, spinach, raw sprouted almond butter, blue spirulina
Banana Berry$0.00
almond mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, raspberries
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
Topeca Vast image

 

Topeca Vast

110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Café Au Lait$0.00
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Macchiato (3oz)$3.00
3oz Drink:
Double espresso with lightly steamed milk
Caramella$0.00
Caramel & Vanilla Latte
More about Topeca Vast
Hodges Bend Tulsa image

 

Hodges Bend Tulsa

823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
Italian Grinder$16.00
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
More about Hodges Bend Tulsa
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso$0.00
Cream cheese, salsa & signature spices.
{No Velveeta Here}
~Gluten Free
Combo$11.99
Choose 2 or 3 items.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
Dante El Nino$10.99
Rice, black bean corn relish, crema fresca, cheese, caramelized onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, spinach & your choice of protein topped with tomatillo sauce, white queso, and guajillo sauce.
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Fulton Street Books and Coffee image

 

Fulton Street Books and Coffee

210 W.Latimer, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Apricot Scone$3.00
Matcha$0.00
Retail Syrup$15.00
More about Fulton Street Books and Coffee
The Collaborative Midtown image

 

The Collaborative Midtown

4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunny Spro$5.50
Espresso, lemonade, lavender, and club soda over ice
Cold Brew$0.00
Drip$0.00
More about The Collaborative Midtown
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts image

DONUTS

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

3739 E 11th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Big Baby Picks Mix 1 Dozen (VG)$17.00
Our donuts rock... and this special pricing let's us surprise you with a mix of 12 wonderful classic and fancy donuts that happen to be vegan (PS if you wanna pick your donuts, this is not the item for you!)
Letter Donut$3.00
Spell a name, birthday, ask someone to marry you or to go to HOCO… the sky is the limit with our custom cut letter donuts. We use our vegan raised dough and decorate them in the color and sprinkle of your choice (if you’re into sprinkles that is). Our letters are like our donuts—bigger than others!
Please specify the letters wanted and color scheme in your order notes!
Bavarian Cream +Chocolate Icing (VG)$4.00
A vegan yeast donut covered in chocolate and filled with delicious bavarian cream
More about Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
Restaurant banner

 

Topeca Philcade

507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$2.75
Blueberry Scone$6.00
Matcha Latte$2.75
More about Topeca Philcade
Restaurant banner

 

Topeca Hyatt - Topeca Hyatt

100 E 2nd St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.70
Espresso with steamed milk
Americano$3.25
Espresso and hot water
Blueberry Scone$6.00
More about Topeca Hyatt - Topeca Hyatt
Restaurant banner

 

She Brews Coffee House - Tulsa

1 N. Lewis Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about She Brews Coffee House - Tulsa

