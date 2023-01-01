Tulsa cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Tulsa
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Chocolate
|$0.00
almond mylk, banana, chocolate protein, raw sprouted almond butter, cacao powder
|Thunder Up
|$0.00
juiced apple, juiced orange, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, spinach, raw sprouted almond butter, blue spirulina
|Banana Berry
|$0.00
almond mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, raspberries
Topeca Vast
110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa
|Café Au Lait
|$0.00
Drip coffee with steamed milk
|Macchiato (3oz)
|$3.00
3oz Drink:
Double espresso with lightly steamed milk
|Caramella
|$0.00
Caramel & Vanilla Latte
Hodges Bend Tulsa
823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
|Italian Grinder
|$16.00
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Queso
|$0.00
Cream cheese, salsa & signature spices.
{No Velveeta Here}
~Gluten Free
|Combo
|$11.99
Choose 2 or 3 items.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
|Dante El Nino
|$10.99
Rice, black bean corn relish, crema fresca, cheese, caramelized onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, spinach & your choice of protein topped with tomatillo sauce, white queso, and guajillo sauce.
Fulton Street Books and Coffee
210 W.Latimer, Tulsa
|Apricot Scone
|$3.00
|Matcha
|$0.00
|Retail Syrup
|$15.00
The Collaborative Midtown
4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa
|Sunny Spro
|$5.50
Espresso, lemonade, lavender, and club soda over ice
|Cold Brew
|$0.00
|Drip
|$0.00
DONUTS
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
3739 E 11th St, Tulsa
|Big Baby Picks Mix 1 Dozen (VG)
|$17.00
Our donuts rock... and this special pricing let's us surprise you with a mix of 12 wonderful classic and fancy donuts that happen to be vegan (PS if you wanna pick your donuts, this is not the item for you!)
|Letter Donut
|$3.00
Spell a name, birthday, ask someone to marry you or to go to HOCO… the sky is the limit with our custom cut letter donuts. We use our vegan raised dough and decorate them in the color and sprinkle of your choice (if you’re into sprinkles that is). Our letters are like our donuts—bigger than others!
Please specify the letters wanted and color scheme in your order notes!
|Bavarian Cream +Chocolate Icing (VG)
|$4.00
A vegan yeast donut covered in chocolate and filled with delicious bavarian cream
Topeca Philcade
507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Cold Brew
|$2.75
|Blueberry Scone
|$6.00
|Matcha Latte
|$2.75
Topeca Hyatt - Topeca Hyatt
100 E 2nd St, Tulsa
|Latte
|$3.70
Espresso with steamed milk
|Americano
|$3.25
Espresso and hot water
|Blueberry Scone
|$6.00