Tulsa sandwich spots you'll love

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Tulsa

MRM - Chicken and The Wolf image

 

MRM - Chicken and The Wolf

1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Tenders$10.00
Nashville$10.50
OG$10.50
More about MRM - Chicken and The Wolf
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine image

WRAPS

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Meat Saffron Combo Platter$21.00
Please select 3 ~different~ meats for this combo
Gyro Supreme$12.00
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
More about Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos$10.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh, smoked pork shoulder, and our Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket, in corn tortillas topped with avocado slaw, cotija cheese, radish, & jalapeno.
Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket & House pastrami on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken$11.95
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
Cherry Street Kitchen image

 

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Humboldt$12.50
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

7549 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

 

Hideaway Pizza

5501 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

7877 E 51st St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (616 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

5966 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Topeca Philcade

507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee$3.00
Hot Chocolate/ Steamer$2.75
Latte$3.70
More about Topeca Philcade
Banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Metropolis - MRM

1124 S Lewis, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crinkle Cut French Fries$3.95
1/2" thick crinkle cut fries
Zeppoles$6.00
Fried dough balls topped with layers of powder sugar and drizzles of nutella.
Philly Cheesesteak$9.45
Made with a 8'' Amaroso roll, 6.5oz of seared shredded steak, grilled green bell peppers (optional), grilled onions (optional), and choice of melted cheese.
More about Metropolis - MRM

