Tulsa sandwich spots you'll love

More about MRM - Chicken and The Wolf
MRM - Chicken and The Wolf
1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa
|3 Tenders
|$10.00
|Nashville
|$10.50
|OG
|$10.50
More about Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
WRAPS
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa
|Three Meat Saffron Combo Platter
|$21.00
Please select 3 ~different~ meats for this combo
|Gyro Supreme
|$12.00
|Mediterranean Salad
|$10.00
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos
|$10.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh, smoked pork shoulder, and our Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket, in corn tortillas topped with avocado slaw, cotija cheese, radish, & jalapeno.
|Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$11.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket & House pastrami on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
|Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken
|$11.95
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Cherry Street Kitchen
111 W Fifth St, Tulsa
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Humboldt
|$12.50
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
7549 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Hideaway Pizza
5501 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
7877 E 51st St, Tulsa
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
5966 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Topeca Philcade
Topeca Philcade
507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Coffee
|$3.00
|Hot Chocolate/ Steamer
|$2.75
|Latte
|$3.70
More about Metropolis - MRM
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Metropolis - MRM
1124 S Lewis, Tulsa
|Crinkle Cut French Fries
|$3.95
1/2" thick crinkle cut fries
|Zeppoles
|$6.00
Fried dough balls topped with layers of powder sugar and drizzles of nutella.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.45
Made with a 8'' Amaroso roll, 6.5oz of seared shredded steak, grilled green bell peppers (optional), grilled onions (optional), and choice of melted cheese.