Tulsa Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Tulsa

Andolini's image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STG Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Ando Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
More about Andolini's
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$19.95
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Garlic Knots$11.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
Prossimo image

SEAFOOD

Prossimo

1550 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (2395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Romaine Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Allergens: dressing contains eggs
Il Vero Alfredo$24.00
A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter
Beet Carpaccio$14.00
Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Prossimo
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

7549 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

 

Hideaway Pizza

5501 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

7877 E 51st St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (616 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

5966 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Andolini’s image

 

Andolini’s

1548 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Andolini’s

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tulsa

Tacos

Cookies

Waffles

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Burritos

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Stillwater

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston