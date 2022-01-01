Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tulsa Mexican restaurants you'll love

Tulsa restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tulsa

Elote Cafe & Catering image

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Combo$10.99
Choose 2 or 3 items.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour!
~Gluten Free
~Vegan
White Queso
Cream cheese, salsa & signature spices.
{No Velveeta Here}
~Gluten Free
Banner pic

 

King Burrito

2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#2 KB Burrito$10.89
King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
#5 Quesadilla Combo$9.99
Carnitas. Pastor, Steak,
Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice
& beans) w/16oz. soda.
Mini Quesadilla$5.03
Small cheese quesadilla with fries and Capri-Sun
Foxy Tacos image

 

Foxy Tacos

1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla loaded with jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, with the protein of your choice. Served with sour cream and pico da gallo.
Bowls
Rice, black bean and corn medley, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and house crema, with your choice of protein.
Dynamic Duo$6.99
Two corn tortillas stuffed with brisket and jack cheese, then grilled until crispy. Served with green chile sauce.
Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen image

 

Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen

1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Mexee$8.75
Black beans, roasted corn and sweet potato, topped with avocado, fresh pico and house-made cilantro-jalapeno pesto. (contains almonds)
Flyin' Hawaiian$8.50
Coconut-ginger kale slaw, roasted sweet potato, bean sprouts, red pepper and grilled pineapple. Finished with housemade, medium spiced, peanut vinaigrette (contains peanuts and coconut)
Lucky Llama$8.50
Peruvian-inspired with black beans, roasted sweet potato, red pepper, carrot and tomato. Topped with spicy, house-made Aji amarillo sauce, peanuts & cilantro. (contains peanuts, cashews)
Banner pic

 

King Burrito

9311 E 71st St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#8 Taco Salad Combo$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
Breakfast Burrito$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
Sabores image

 

Sabores

502 E 3rd St, Tulsa

Avg 4.6 (217 reviews)
Fast Pay
MRM Merch - Info Booth image

 

MRM Merch - Info Booth

1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
