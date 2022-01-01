Tulsa Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tulsa
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Combo
|$10.99
Choose 2 or 3 items.
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
|Guacamole
Made fresh by the hour!
~Gluten Free
~Vegan
|White Queso
Cream cheese, salsa & signature spices.
{No Velveeta Here}
~Gluten Free
King Burrito
2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa
|Popular items
|#2 KB Burrito
|$10.89
King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
|#5 Quesadilla Combo
|$9.99
Carnitas. Pastor, Steak,
Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice
& beans) w/16oz. soda.
|Mini Quesadilla
|$5.03
Small cheese quesadilla with fries and Capri-Sun
Foxy Tacos
1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla loaded with jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, with the protein of your choice. Served with sour cream and pico da gallo.
|Bowls
Rice, black bean and corn medley, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and house crema, with your choice of protein.
|Dynamic Duo
|$6.99
Two corn tortillas stuffed with brisket and jack cheese, then grilled until crispy. Served with green chile sauce.
Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Popular items
|The Mexee
|$8.75
Black beans, roasted corn and sweet potato, topped with avocado, fresh pico and house-made cilantro-jalapeno pesto. (contains almonds)
|Flyin' Hawaiian
|$8.50
Coconut-ginger kale slaw, roasted sweet potato, bean sprouts, red pepper and grilled pineapple. Finished with housemade, medium spiced, peanut vinaigrette (contains peanuts and coconut)
|Lucky Llama
|$8.50
Peruvian-inspired with black beans, roasted sweet potato, red pepper, carrot and tomato. Topped with spicy, house-made Aji amarillo sauce, peanuts & cilantro. (contains peanuts, cashews)
King Burrito
9311 E 71st St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|#2 KB Burrito
|$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|#8 Taco Salad Combo
|$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese