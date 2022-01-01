Tulsa pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Tulsa

Andolini's image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
20" Demarco of Brooklyn$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
Caesar Salad$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
More about Andolini's
Andolini's image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STG Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Ando Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
More about Andolini's
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$19.95
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Garlic Knots$11.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image

 

Crushed Red - Cherry Street

1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Cowpoke$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Crushed Red - Cherry Street
Bobby O's image

PIZZA • SALADS

Bobby O's

1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Red Pie 18"$19.50
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
Red H/H 18"$19.50
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
Red Pie 24"$30.00
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk
mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
More about Bobby O's
Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen image

 

Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen

1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Cookie Monster$7.99
Edible chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between layers of our chocolate fudge cake, iced in a brown sugar buttercream and finished with a bittersweet chocolate ganache.
Cheesecake Trio$7.99
Mini versions of our famous cheesecakes: Bourbon Pumpkin, Buttered Pecan, and Salted Caramel Apple Streusel
Lucky Llama$8.50
Peruvian-inspired with black beans, roasted sweet potato, red pepper, carrot and tomato. Topped with spicy, house-made Aji amarillo sauce, peanuts & cilantro. (contains peanuts, cashews)
More about Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
PIZZA 313 image

 

PIZZA 313

10021 S Yale Ave Ste 108, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Motor City
Red sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef
The Aretha Franklin
Red Sauce, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sliced Tomatoes, Feta Cheese
The Cadillac
Red sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
More about PIZZA 313
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

7549 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

 

Hideaway Pizza

5501 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

7877 E 51st St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (616 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

5966 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Arena Pub and Grill image

 

Arena Pub and Grill

201 S Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Arena Pub and Grill
Andolini’s image

 

Andolini’s

1548 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Andolini’s

