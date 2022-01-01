Tulsa pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Tulsa
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|20" Demarco of Brooklyn
|$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
|Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken
|$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|STG Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Ando Signature Salad
|$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
|Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots
|$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.95
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.95
|Garlic Knots
|$11.95
More about Crushed Red - Cherry Street
Crushed Red - Cherry Street
1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Regular Health Nut
|$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
|Regular Cowpoke
|$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
|Regular BYO Salad
|$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Bobby O's
PIZZA • SALADS
Bobby O's
1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Red Pie 18"
|$19.50
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
|Red H/H 18"
|$19.50
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
|Red Pie 24"
|$30.00
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk
mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
More about Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Popular items
|The Cookie Monster
|$7.99
Edible chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between layers of our chocolate fudge cake, iced in a brown sugar buttercream and finished with a bittersweet chocolate ganache.
|Cheesecake Trio
|$7.99
Mini versions of our famous cheesecakes: Bourbon Pumpkin, Buttered Pecan, and Salted Caramel Apple Streusel
|Lucky Llama
|$8.50
Peruvian-inspired with black beans, roasted sweet potato, red pepper, carrot and tomato. Topped with spicy, house-made Aji amarillo sauce, peanuts & cilantro. (contains peanuts, cashews)
More about PIZZA 313
PIZZA 313
10021 S Yale Ave Ste 108, Tulsa
|Popular items
|The Motor City
Red sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef
|The Aretha Franklin
Red Sauce, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sliced Tomatoes, Feta Cheese
|The Cadillac
Red sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
7549 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza
5501 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
7877 E 51st St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
5966 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.