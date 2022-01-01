Tulsa salad spots you'll love

Lowood image

SALADS

Lowood

817 E 3rd, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
Kale & Candied Walnut Salad$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
More about Lowood
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image

 

Crushed Red - Cherry Street

1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Cowpoke$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Crushed Red - Cherry Street
SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blue$10.00
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Classic$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
More about SOCIETY
Bobby O's image

PIZZA • SALADS

Bobby O's

1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Red Pie 18"$19.50
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
Red H/H 18"$19.50
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
Red Pie 24"$30.00
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk
mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
More about Bobby O's
PIZZA 313 image

 

PIZZA 313

10021 S Yale Ave Ste 108, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Motor City
Red sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef
The Aretha Franklin
Red Sauce, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sliced Tomatoes, Feta Cheese
The Cadillac
Red sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions
More about PIZZA 313

