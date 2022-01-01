Tulsa salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Tulsa
More about Lowood
SALADS
Lowood
817 E 3rd, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Roasted Beets & Whipped Ricotta
|$16.00
Roasted Beets, Horseradish Whipped Ricotta, Avocado, Watercress, Shallot, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed
|Kale & Candied Walnut Salad
|$12.00
Black Currant, Fingerling Potato Chips, Parmesano Reggiano, Buttermilk Dressing
|Brussels Sprouts & Crispy Bacon
|$17.00
Green Onion, Herb Labneh, Fig Vincotto, Lemon
More about Crushed Red - Cherry Street
Crushed Red - Cherry Street
1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Regular Health Nut
|$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
|Regular Cowpoke
|$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
|Regular BYO Salad
|$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about SOCIETY
SOCIETY
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Blue
|$10.00
Bacon, creamy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
|Classic
|$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce.
More about Bobby O's
PIZZA • SALADS
Bobby O's
1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Red Pie 18"
|$19.50
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
|Red H/H 18"
|$19.50
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
|Red Pie 24"
|$30.00
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk
mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
More about PIZZA 313
PIZZA 313
10021 S Yale Ave Ste 108, Tulsa
|Popular items
|The Motor City
Red sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Ground Beef
|The Aretha Franklin
Red Sauce, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Sliced Tomatoes, Feta Cheese
|The Cadillac
Red sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions