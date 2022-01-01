Cherry Street restaurants you'll love

Go
Cherry Street restaurants
Toast

Cherry Street's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Cherry Street restaurants

SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shroom$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
Chopped$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
Okie$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
More about SOCIETY
Andolini's image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STG Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Ando Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
More about Andolini's
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image

 

Crushed Red - Cherry Street

1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Cowpoke$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Crushed Red - Cherry Street
Prossimo image

SEAFOOD

Prossimo

1550 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (2395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Romaine Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Allergens: dressing contains eggs
Il Vero Alfredo$24.00
A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter
Beet Carpaccio$14.00
Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Prossimo
Cherry Street Kitchen image

 

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Humboldt$12.50
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Kilkenny Irish Pub image

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Butter Slip$12.00
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound
of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and
served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce,
tomato and onion.
Potato Soup$5.00
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.
Pretzels$10.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nola's Bread Pudding$6.00
This is the ultimate New Orleans’ style comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins
Ya Mama's Gumbo$8.00
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, tasso ham and white rice, served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or crawfish
Lunch Voodoo Chicken$15.00
A Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (616 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Andolini’s image

 

Andolini’s

1548 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Andolini’s
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street image

BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street

1601 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
20" Demarco of Brooklyn$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
Mozzarella Slices$9.00
house made fresh mozzarella, breaded, fried and salted
Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
More about Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cherry Street

Caesar Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

Garlic Knots

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Cherry Street to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston