Cherry Street restaurants you'll love

SOCIETY
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Shroom
|$9.50
Mayo, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, and caramelized onions.
|Chopped
|$12.50
Seared chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, feta, cashews, haystack onions, and honey bacon dijon.
|Okie
|$9.00
American cheese, haystack onions, mayo, with onions grilled into both patties.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|STG Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Ando Signature Salad
|$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
|Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots
|$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
Crushed Red - Cherry Street
1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Regular Health Nut
|$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
|Regular Cowpoke
|$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
|Regular BYO Salad
|$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
SEAFOOD
Prossimo
1550 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Romaine Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Allergens: dressing contains eggs
|Il Vero Alfredo
|$24.00
A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter
|Beet Carpaccio
|$14.00
Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.
Cherry Street Kitchen
111 W Fifth St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Humboldt
|$12.50
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|1/2 Butter Slip
|$12.00
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound
of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and
served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce,
tomato and onion.
|Potato Soup
|$5.00
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.
|Pretzels
|$10.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Nola's Bread Pudding
|$6.00
This is the ultimate New Orleans’ style comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins
|Ya Mama's Gumbo
|$8.00
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, tasso ham and white rice, served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or crawfish
|Lunch Voodoo Chicken
|$15.00
A Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
1601 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|20" Demarco of Brooklyn
|$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
|Mozzarella Slices
|$9.00
house made fresh mozzarella, breaded, fried and salted
|Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken
|$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini