Cherry Street Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Cherry Street
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|STG Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Ando Signature Salad
|$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
|Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots
|$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
More about Prossimo
SEAFOOD
Prossimo
1550 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Romaine Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Allergens: dressing contains eggs
|Il Vero Alfredo
|$24.00
A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter
|Beet Carpaccio
|$14.00
Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.