Cherry Street pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Cherry Street
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Popular items
|STG Margherita
|$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Ando Signature Salad
|$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
|Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots
|$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
More about Crushed Red - Cherry Street
Crushed Red - Cherry Street
1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Regular Health Nut
|$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
|Regular Cowpoke
|$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
|Regular BYO Salad
|$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.