Cherry Street pizza restaurants you'll love

Andolini's image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STG Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Ando Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
More about Andolini's
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image

 

Crushed Red - Cherry Street

1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Cowpoke$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
More about Crushed Red - Cherry Street
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (616 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Andolini’s image

 

Andolini’s

1548 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Andolini’s

