Cake in Cherry Street

Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Two crispy crab cakes made with crabmeat and fresh-diced vegetables served with curry sauce.
|Whole chocolate cake
|$50.00
|Birthday Cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Jambalaya Cakes
|$16.00
Two plump chicken and Andouille sausage rice cakes, breaded, grilled and topped with a shrimp and crab Pontchartrain sauce.
|Skiffer Crab Cakes
|$19.00
2 pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes with a creamy white wine sauce
|Lunch Crab Cakes
|$22.00
(2) of our famous pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes served over a creamy white wine sauce. Served with your choice of two sides