Cake in Cherry Street

Cherry Street restaurants
Cherry Street restaurants that serve cake

SEAFOOD

Prossimo

1550 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (2395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Cakes$14.00
Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Prossimo
GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$14.00
Two crispy crab cakes made with crabmeat and fresh-diced vegetables served with curry sauce.
Whole chocolate cake$50.00
Birthday Cake
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Jambalaya Cakes$16.00
Two plump chicken and Andouille sausage rice cakes, breaded, grilled and topped with a shrimp and crab Pontchartrain sauce.
Skiffer Crab Cakes$19.00
2 pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes with a creamy white wine sauce
Lunch Crab Cakes$22.00
(2) of our famous pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes served over a creamy white wine sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

