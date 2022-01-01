Cheesecake in Cherry Street
Cherry Street restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Oreo Cheesecake Brownie
|$7.00
Decadent Oreos mixed with chocolate and cream cheese served with house made whipped cream and strawberries
SEAFOOD
Prossimo
1550 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Pistachio Cheesecake
|$14.00
Hand-rolled sugar cookies encrusted in pistachios baked to order. Served with chilled white chocolate milk.
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Irish Cream Cheesecake
|$7.00
Luxurious layers of Irish cream cheesecake and rich chocolate ganache