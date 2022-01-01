Cheesecake in Cherry Street

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cherry Street restaurants that serve cheesecake

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oreo Cheesecake Brownie$7.00
Decadent Oreos mixed with chocolate and cream cheese served with house made whipped cream and strawberries
More about Andolini's
SEAFOOD

Prossimo

1550 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (2395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pistachio Cheesecake$14.00
Hand-rolled sugar cookies encrusted in pistachios baked to order. Served with chilled white chocolate milk.
More about Prossimo
GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Cream Cheesecake$7.00
Luxurious layers of Irish cream cheesecake and rich chocolate ganache
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
Our New York style cheesecake topped with amarena cherries and a housemade bourbon cherry sauce
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

