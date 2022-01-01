Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pot pies in
Cherry Street
/
Tulsa
/
Cherry Street
/
Chicken Pot Pies
Cherry Street restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Cherry Street Kitchen
111 W Fifth St, Tulsa
No reviews yet
Chicken Pot Pie
$14.00
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
Avg 4.7
(5213 reviews)
Chicken Pot Pie
$16.00
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
