Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Cherry Street

Go
Cherry Street restaurants
Toast

Cherry Street restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Cherry Street Kitchen image

 

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Street

Pies

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Fettuccine Alfredo

Lobsters

Salmon

Map

More near Cherry Street to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston