Chicken salad in Cherry Street

Cherry Street restaurants
Cherry Street restaurants that serve chicken salad

BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street

1601 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad$14.00
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and onion.
