Chicken sandwiches in Cherry Street

Cherry Street restaurants
Cherry Street restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.00
breaded chicken, diced basil, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
More about Andolini's
BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street

1601 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
More about Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fred's Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Choose from grilled, blackened, buffaloed or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A grilled chicken breast topped with a Guinness BBQ sauce, Irish bacon, Irish cheddar and served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Cajun fried chicken breasts served on a toasted brioche bun with Cajun Aioli, shredded lettuce, and bread & butter pickles.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

