Chicken sandwiches in Cherry Street
Cherry Street restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$9.00
breaded chicken, diced basil, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
More about Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
1601 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Cherry Street Kitchen
111 W Fifth St, Tulsa
|Fred's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Choose from grilled, blackened, buffaloed or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
A grilled chicken breast topped with a Guinness BBQ sauce, Irish bacon, Irish cheddar and served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and onion.