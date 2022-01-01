Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Cherry Street

Cherry Street restaurants
Cherry Street restaurants that serve fish and chips

Cherry Street Kitchen image

 

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zac's Salmon Fish & Chips$16.00
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Fish and Chips image

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$16.00
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips Lunch$10.00
One piece of Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub

Map

