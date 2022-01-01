Fried pickles in Cherry Street
Cherry Street restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about SOCIETY - #1001 - Cherry Street
SOCIETY - #1001 - Cherry Street
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Pim' & Jam
|$10.00
Pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
|Shroom
|$9.50
Two all-beef patties, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mayo on a brioche bun.
|Classic
|$9.00
Two all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce on a brioche bun.