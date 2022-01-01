Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Cherry Street

Cherry Street restaurants
Cherry Street restaurants that serve fried pickles

SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY - #1001 - Cherry Street

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pim' & Jam$10.00
Pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and house burger sauce.
Shroom$9.50
Two all-beef patties, sautéed portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mayo on a brioche bun.
Classic$9.00
Two all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house sauce on a brioche bun.
More about SOCIETY - #1001 - Cherry Street
Fried Pickles image

 

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.00
Long slices of pickles, breaded with Panko crumbs and deep fried. Served with Remoulade sauce
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub

