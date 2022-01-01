Garlic knots in
Cherry Street
/
Tulsa
/
Cherry Street
/
Garlic Knots
Cherry Street restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
Avg 4.7
(1524 reviews)
Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots
$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
Garlic Knots
$8.00
More about Andolini's
Browse other tasty dishes in Cherry Street
Caesar Salad
More near Cherry Street to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
South Tulsa
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston