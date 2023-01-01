Lobsters in Cherry Street
Cherry Street restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Lobster Chowder Bowl
|$9.00
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.
|Lorrha Lobster Pasta
|$22.00
A steaming bowl of Rotini pasta in a delicious cream sauce with mushrooms and green onion, topped with a generous portion of cold water lobster.
|Lobster Chowder Cup
|$7.00
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Lunch Lobster Mac
|$12.00
Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich mornay sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan
|Lobster Mac!
|$8.00
|Lobster Mac
|$19.00
Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich and spicy cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.