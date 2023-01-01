Lobsters in Cherry Street

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cherry Street restaurants that serve lobsters

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Chowder Bowl$9.00
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.
Lorrha Lobster Pasta$22.00
A steaming bowl of Rotini pasta in a delicious cream sauce with mushrooms and green onion, topped with a generous portion of cold water lobster.
Lobster Chowder Cup$7.00
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Lobster Mac$12.00
Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich mornay sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan
Lobster Mac!$8.00
Lobster Mac$19.00
Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich and spicy cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

