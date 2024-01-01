Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast (v)$10.00
Mashed Avocado, sliced roma tomatoes, microgreens, and balsamic glaze on toast
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Utica Square Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado smash, scrambled egg, griddled asparagus, cherry tomatoes, sourdough toast -- served w/fruit
Avocado & Egg Toast$9.50
avocado smash, tomato, scrambled egg, everything bagel seasoning, microgreens, sourdough -- served w/fruit
More about Queenies
Banner pic

 

Chimera - Tulsa

212 North Main Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$9.50
(V) Smashed avocado, pico de gallo, micro greens, spicy carrot crema, and tofu queso fresco
More about Chimera - Tulsa
Consumer pic

 

Pure Food Juice

3516 south peoria ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Original Avocado Toast$11.00
thick avocado spread, roasted sesame seeds
More about Pure Food Juice
Item pic

 

Topeca Coffee - Hyatt Regency

100 E 2nd St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$9.25
avocado, goat cheese, pickled onions, everything seasoning
Option of wheat, sourdough, gluten-free (+1)
More about Topeca Coffee - Hyatt Regency

