Avocado toast in Tulsa

SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Avocado Toast (v)
|$10.00
Mashed Avocado, sliced roma tomatoes, microgreens, and balsamic glaze on toast
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Utica Square Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Avocado smash, scrambled egg, griddled asparagus, cherry tomatoes, sourdough toast -- served w/fruit
|Avocado & Egg Toast
|$9.50
avocado smash, tomato, scrambled egg, everything bagel seasoning, microgreens, sourdough -- served w/fruit
Chimera - Tulsa
212 North Main Street, Tulsa
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$9.50
(V) Smashed avocado, pico de gallo, micro greens, spicy carrot crema, and tofu queso fresco
Pure Food Juice
3516 south peoria ave, Tulsa
|The Original Avocado Toast
|$11.00
thick avocado spread, roasted sesame seeds