Bread pudding in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve bread pudding
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Bread pudding French toast (V)
|$6.00
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Brown Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
|$15.00
|Nola's Bread Pudding
|$7.00
This is the ultimate New Orleans’ style comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins