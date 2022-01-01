Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve bread pudding

Sandos image

 

SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread pudding French toast (V)$6.00
More about SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
cd70c297-40ce-4e5e-acfd-a2a14213a432 image

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Bread Pudding$6.00
Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
16eb3e8d-008e-47f8-9830-161727873607 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding$15.00
Nola's Bread Pudding$7.00
This is the ultimate New Orleans’ style comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Item pic

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - Mingo - 7111 S Mingo Rd

7111 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$6.99
A delectable bread pudding studded with white chocolate chunks. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with Jack Daniel's® cinnamon sauce.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - Mingo - 7111 S Mingo Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Fried Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Fries

Meatball Subs

Mac And Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Mediterranean Salad

Pad See

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (569 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston