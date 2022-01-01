Brisket in Tulsa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Hasty Bake Brisket Mac & Cheese$16.00
Hasty Bake burnt ends brisket, chipotle in adobo, smoky creamy Gouda sauce, Cavatappi pasta.
Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich$13.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket topped w/ House pastrami & fried onion straws on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
1/2 House Corn Beef Brisket$6.00
Sandos image

 

SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16 oz container of vegan bbq Brisket$16.00
16 oz container of vegan bbq brisket
Oakhart Barbecue image

BBQ

Oakhart Barbecue - 1644 E 3rd St Unit D

1644 E 3rd St Unit D, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket$28.00
Creekstone Farms USDA Prime Brisket seasoned with salt & pepper and smoked for 12 hours with post oak wood. Price is per pound.
Whole Brisket (chilled)$160.00
Map

Map

