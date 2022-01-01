Brisket in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve brisket
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Hasty Bake Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Hasty Bake burnt ends brisket, chipotle in adobo, smoky creamy Gouda sauce, Cavatappi pasta.
|Thur Special - Hasty Bake Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$13.95
Hasty Bake chopped beef brisket topped w/ House pastrami & fried onion straws on garlic cheese toasted Sourdough, red onion & pepperoncini on the side. Served with our House sweet potato chips.
|1/2 House Corn Beef Brisket
|$6.00
More about SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|16 oz container of vegan bbq Brisket
|$16.00
16 oz container of vegan bbq brisket