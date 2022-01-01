Cake in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve cake
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Birthday Cake
|$11.00
coconut mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, coconut cream, vanilla protein powder, raw sprouted cashew butter, blue spirulina
|Carrot Cake Cashew Mylk
|$9.00
Carrot, red apple, cashew, water, dates.
WRAPS
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa
|Rose Cake
|$5.00
Juniper Restaurant
324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Snickerdoodle Pound Cake
|$10.00
Candied Pistachios, Ice Cream, Cinnamon Caramel
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Wall Cake - Chocolate w/ Raspberry
|$7.00
Sandos
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Carrot Cake Cupcakes (V)
|$5.00
House made vegan carrot cake cupcake
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
|Mt. St. Helens Cake
|$6.00
|Banana Caramel Cake
|$6.00
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|2 Layer Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$26.00
preserved lemon & garlic aioli, cucumber-apple-jicama slaw, charred orange vinaigrette
Inheritance Juicery
6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa
|Birthday Cake
|$11.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Vegan Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
|$6.99
Vanilla cake, pineapple, cherry & brown sugar rum glaze
|24 Karat Cake
|$6.99
Carrot Cake, cream cheese frosting & pecans
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Whole chocolate cake
|$50.00
|Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Two crispy crab cakes made with crabmeat and fresh-diced vegetables served with curry sauce.
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
A dense chocolate cake topped with Guinness stout chocolate sauce and Bailey’s Irish whipped cream
DONUTS
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
3739 E 11th St, Tulsa
|Vanilla Cake (GF)
|$3.50
|Vanilla Cake (VG)
|$1.75
|Blueberry Cake (GF)
|$4.00
You've never had a better blueberry donut and a GF one at that (yes we are sure!). Not only does it pack a blueberry punch, our blueberry donut is topped with a GFblueberry streusal.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Skiffer Crab Cakes
|$19.00
2 pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes with a creamy white wine sauce
|Jambalaya Cakes
|$16.00
Two plump chicken and Andouille sausage rice cakes, breaded, grilled and topped with a shrimp and crab Pontchartrain sauce.
|Rich Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Very rich, moist and delicious! This will definitely satisfy your chocolate craving