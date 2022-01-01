Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve cake

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Birthday Cake$11.00
coconut mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, coconut cream, vanilla protein powder, raw sprouted cashew butter, blue spirulina
Carrot Cake Cashew Mylk$9.00
Carrot, red apple, cashew, water, dates.
WRAPS

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Rose Cake$5.00
Juniper Restaurant

324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snickerdoodle Pound Cake$10.00
Candied Pistachios, Ice Cream, Cinnamon Caramel
PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$10.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
Wall Cake - Chocolate w/ Raspberry$7.00
Sandos

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cupcakes (V)$5.00
House made vegan carrot cake cupcake
Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Mt. St. Helens Cake$6.00
Banana Caramel Cake$6.00
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Layer Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$26.00
preserved lemon & garlic aioli, cucumber-apple-jicama slaw, charred orange vinaigrette
Inheritance Juicery

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birthday Cake$11.00
coconut mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, coconut cream, vanilla protein powder, raw sprouted cashew butter, blue spirulina
SEAFOOD

Prossimo

1550 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (2395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Cakes$14.00
Chocolate Cake$12.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Pineapple Upside-Down Cake$6.99
Vanilla cake, pineapple, cherry & brown sugar rum glaze
24 Karat Cake$6.99
Carrot Cake, cream cheese frosting & pecans
GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Whole chocolate cake$50.00
Crab Cakes$14.00
Two crispy crab cakes made with crabmeat and fresh-diced vegetables served with curry sauce.
Chocolate Cake$7.00
A dense chocolate cake topped with Guinness stout chocolate sauce and Bailey’s Irish whipped cream
DONUTS

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

3739 E 11th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vanilla Cake (GF)$3.50
Vanilla Cake (VG)$1.75
Blueberry Cake (GF)$4.00
You've never had a better blueberry donut and a GF one at that (yes we are sure!). Not only does it pack a blueberry punch, our blueberry donut is topped with a GFblueberry streusal.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Skiffer Crab Cakes$19.00
2 pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes with a creamy white wine sauce
Jambalaya Cakes$16.00
Two plump chicken and Andouille sausage rice cakes, breaded, grilled and topped with a shrimp and crab Pontchartrain sauce.
Rich Chocolate Cake$7.00
Very rich, moist and delicious! This will definitely satisfy your chocolate craving
