Carne asada in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve carne asada
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.99
This burrito is stuffed to the max with carne asada, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.
|Carne Asada Platter
|$16.99
Tender thin sliced ribeye steak served with pico de gallo, caramelized onions, jalapeños and corn or flour tortillas.
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.99
This burrito is stuffed to the max with carne asada, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.
|Carne Asada Platter
|$16.99
Tender thin sliced ribeye steak served with pico de gallo, caramelized onions, jalapeños and corn or flour tortillas.
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.99
This burrito is stuffed to the max with carne asada, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.
|Carne Asada Platter
|$16.99
Tender thin sliced ribeye steak served with pico de gallo, caramelized onions, jalapeños and corn or flour tortillas.