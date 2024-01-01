Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St

1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$12.99
This burrito is stuffed to the max with carne asada, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.
Carne Asada Platter$16.99
Tender thin sliced ribeye steak served with pico de gallo, caramelized onions, jalapeños and corn or flour tortillas.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard

5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$12.99
This burrito is stuffed to the max with carne asada, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.
Carne Asada Platter$16.99
Tender thin sliced ribeye steak served with pico de gallo, caramelized onions, jalapeños and corn or flour tortillas.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$12.99
This burrito is stuffed to the max with carne asada, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce.
Carne Asada Platter$16.99
Tender thin sliced ribeye steak served with pico de gallo, caramelized onions, jalapeños and corn or flour tortillas.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Tacos X Mezcal

39 E. 18th St., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada$5.50
Marinated Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato Salsa
More about Tacos X Mezcal

