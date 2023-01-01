Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve carrot cake

3a84134e-215d-4246-9db2-26c383d41af1 image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Bowl$11.00
Açaí puree, juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries
Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, raw sprouted almond butter
More about Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Item pic

 

SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cupcakes (V)$5.00
House made vegan carrot cake cupcake
More about SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.50
More about Queenies
3a84134e-215d-4246-9db2-26c383d41af1 image

 

Inheritance Juicery

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake Bowl$11.00
Açaí puree, juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries
Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, raw sprouted almond butter
More about Inheritance Juicery

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Cheese Pizza

Grilled Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Pancakes

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Pasta

Tiramisu

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (585 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1472 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston