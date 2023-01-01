Carrot cake in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve carrot cake
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Carrot Cake Bowl
|$11.00
Açaí puree, juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries
Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, raw sprouted almond butter
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Carrot Cake Cupcakes (V)
|$5.00
House made vegan carrot cake cupcake