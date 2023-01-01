Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve chai lattes

Topeca Vast image

 

Topeca Vast

110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte (Monin)$3.50
Made with a flavored chai syrup (caffeine-free option)
Chai Latte (Hugo)$0.00
Made with a traditional masala tea concentrate (caffeinated option)
More about Topeca Vast
Hodges Bend Tulsa image

 

Hodges Bend Tulsa

823 East 3rd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte (Cold)$5.50
More about Hodges Bend Tulsa
Banner pic

 

TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower

One Williams Ctr, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
Made with Whole Milk and House Vanilla Syrup
More about TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower
Consumer pic

 

Ah-Sigh-E Trenton - Pearl District

315 South Trenton Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Ah-Sigh-E Trenton - Pearl District
Restaurant banner

 

Topeca Philcade

507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hugo Chai Latte$0.00
Monin Chai Latte$3.50
More about Topeca Philcade

