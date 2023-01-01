Chai lattes in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Topeca Vast
Topeca Vast
110 N Elgin Suite 120, Tulsa
|Chai Latte (Monin)
|$3.50
Made with a flavored chai syrup (caffeine-free option)
|Chai Latte (Hugo)
|$0.00
Made with a traditional masala tea concentrate (caffeinated option)
More about TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower
TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower
One Williams Ctr, Tulsa
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Made with Whole Milk and House Vanilla Syrup
More about Ah-Sigh-E Trenton - Pearl District
Ah-Sigh-E Trenton - Pearl District
315 South Trenton Avenue, Tulsa
|Chai Latte
|$5.00