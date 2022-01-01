Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Zasa's

10025 S Memorial Dr Suite B, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Wing Pizza$19.95
Topped with chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch
More about Zasa's
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12 BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

