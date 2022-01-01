Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken pizza in
Tulsa
/
Tulsa
/
Chicken Pizza
Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Zasa's
10025 S Memorial Dr Suite B, Tulsa
No reviews yet
Chicken Wing Pizza
$19.95
Topped with chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch
More about Zasa's
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(96 reviews)
12 BBQ Chicken Pizza
$19.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa
Cookies
Cake
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Fries
Cheesecake
Chili
Greek Salad
Burritos
Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Cherry Street
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
South Tulsa
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More near Tulsa to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Edmond
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Jenks
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Owasso
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Bixby
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston