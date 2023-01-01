Chicken pot pies in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|FRIAR CLYN CHICKEN POT PIE
|$18.00
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas. Baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy.
Delta Cafe
4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA
|Chicken Pot Pie
Tender chunks of chicken breast and mixed vegetables, smothered in cream gravy and topped off with a freshly baked pastry crust
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.99
