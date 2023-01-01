Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIAR CLYN CHICKEN POT PIE$18.00
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas. Baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
More about Watershed Kitchen
GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie
Tender chunks of chicken breast and mixed vegetables, smothered in cream gravy and topped off with a freshly baked pastry crust
Chicken Pot Pie$10.99
tender chunks of chicken breast and mixed vegetables, smothered in cream gravy and topped off with a freshly baked pastry crust
More about Delta Cafe

